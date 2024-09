Україна евакуювала з Лівану ще 25 громадян (фото)

Ukraine has evacuated another group of 25 citizens from Lebanon, including 11 children and 14 adults, and 1 Czech citizen, thanks to a joint effort by @DI_Ukraine and @MFA_Ukraine. They arrived safely in Poland, are receiving all necessary assistance, and will travel to Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/iBSQgI4MN5

— Heorhii Tykhyi (@SpoxUkraineMFA) September 4, 2024