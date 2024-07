Мережа X блокує розслідування про російський удар по «Охматдиту»

For some reason, @elonmusk's X is now claiming the link to this article about Russia bombing a children's hospital is unsafe, because apparently it has "been identified by X or our partners as being potentially spammy or unsafe". Unsafe to who, Putin? 🤔 https://t.co/ZOCNPKxzXv pic.twitter.com/HBRERfdPUP

— Eliot Higgins (@EliotHiggins) July 9, 2024