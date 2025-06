Губернатор Каліфорнії закликав американців «не піддаватися» Трампу

JUST IN: CA Gov Gavin Newsom appears to be trying to tear up as he tells Californians to not give into Donald Trump.



“We all need to stand up and be held to a higher level of accountability.”



“If you exercise your First Amendment rights, please do it peacefully. I know many of… pic.twitter.com/Us4BxFCGLc

— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 11, 2025