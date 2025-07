Верховний лідер Ірану вперше з'явився на публіці після припинення вогню з Ізраїлем

#BREAKING A video released by Khamenei's office purportedly shows the moment he enters the Hussainiyah at his compound in Tehran to attend the Ashura mourning ceremony, his first public appearance since the beginning of Israeli attacks. https://t.co/uzjtRZbhlE pic.twitter.com/YeBVMqwj7D

— Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) July 5, 2025