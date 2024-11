Зеленський назвав кількість авіаударів РФ по Україні за тиждень

This week, air raid alerts have sounded almost daily across Ukraine. Just last night, our air defense forces managed to shot down nearly 50 strike drones. Over the past week, Russia has launched more than 800 guided aerial bombs, around 460 strike drones, and over 20 missiles of… pic.twitter.com/wUeKmbGcIF

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 24, 2024