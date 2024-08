Атака РФ на Київщину: Зеленський відреагував на смерть батька та сина

Last night, a father and his young son, just four years old, were tragically killed in the Kyiv region by a Russian strike. My deepest condolences to their family and loved ones. Three other people were injured, including a 12-year-old boy. According to preliminary information,… pic.twitter.com/xejWgdyQbf

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 11, 2024