«Перемовини саме такі, які потрібні Україні»: Зеленський підсумував візит до США

As planned, today we are heading home after completing all the necessary talks. Every discussion went exactly as needed. The Victory Plan has been presented to America, and we explained each point in detail. Now, our teams will work to implement every step and decision. Strong… pic.twitter.com/BtuibHBWNd

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 27, 2024