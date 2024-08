Статую Христа Спасителя в Ріо підсвітять кольорами прапора України

So happy that one of the New 7 Wonders of the World, the iconic monument of Christ the Redeemer, will be illuminated in yellow & blue on Ukraine‘s Independence Day🙏🏻

My gratitude to H.E. Cardinal Orani João Tempesta, Archbishop of Rio de Janeiro, for supporting our request

August 23, 2024