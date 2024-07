Заміна Джо Байдена на президентських перегонах може розколоти демократів

.@jrpsaki on calls for President Biden to step aside: “They are real, they are valid, and they aren’t going away… But right now, you can’t bet on some white knight to stand between Donald Trump and the White House. Right now, there is just Joe Biden… and the American people.” pic.twitter.com/jzCMKfXOxR

— Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) June 30, 2024